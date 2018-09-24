PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - An unarmed black man shot by a Phoenix police officer claims police brutality and wants all charges against him dropped.
On Monday, 36-year-old Edward Brown showed the bullet wound to his back but didn’t talk about the incident.
His lawyer, former Arizona Attorney General Tom Horne, said Brown is in a lot of pain and is paralyzed from the chest down.
According to court documents, officers responded to the area of 21st Avenue and Glenrosa on Aug. 5 because of reports of “possible drug activity” in an alley.
When officers arrived, there was a group of people in that area that scattered.
The incident report stated Brown ran away, tried to jump a fence, reached down toward his foot, turned around and ran back toward the officer and “swiped” at the officer’s gun.
The officer, according to court documents, shot Brown because he tried to get the officer’s gun.
Brown, who was unarmed, denied trying to grab the officer’s gun.
“If Edward had been trying to take a gun away from the police officer, as has been alleged, as it has come from the police department, he would've been shot in the front, not in the back,” said Horne.
The incident report also stated during an interview, “Brown admitted to running from officers because he had a felony warrant.”
Detectives also found a bag of marijuana on Brown, but in the incident report, told officers it wasn’t his and had to have been “planted by the officer.”
However, on Monday, he showed reporters his medical marijuana card and claimed the amount he had on him was legal.
Brown’s family doesn’t believe he deserved to be shot.
“What the Phoenix Police Department did to him is unjustifiable and the officer needs to be punished,” said Susan Little, Brown’s mom.
“I definitely feel like it was racially motivated,” said his sister-in-law Jodi Jackson. “Hearing him suffer, not receiving medical attention, it's been difficult.”
The family has created an online fundraiser to help pay for legal expenses: https://www.gofundme.com/another-innocent-unarmed-suspect
The Phoenix police officer was not wearing body camera video.
Arizona's Family reached out to Phoenix police for comment on the police brutality claims, but a spokesperson said, “We do not discuss pending litigation.”
According to Phoenix Police Sgt. Mercedes Fortune, there have been 38 officer-involved shootings in Phoenix this year.
(1) comment
COMPLY with officers and these things wouldn't happen. His choice - his consequences. Enjoy your wheelchair.
