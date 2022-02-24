PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s been an especially tough day for those with loved ones in Ukraine. They’ve been glued to their cell phones and televisions, anxious for any new development. St. Mary’s Ukrainian Orthodox Church opened its doors Thursday evening to give people a place to gather and pray.

Russia invades Ukraine on many fronts in ‘brutal act of war’ Ukrainian officials said their forces were battling Russians on a multiple fronts, and had lost control of the decommissioned Chernobyl nuclear power plant, scene of the world’s worst nuclear disaster.

“It’s heartbreaking,” Victor Szwez said. Szwez has family members in Ukraine. He’s found it hard to sleep or eat. He’s desperate for information after Russia invaded his homeland.

“It’s been difficult. People are anxious, frightened, scared. They’re angry,” Szwez said. “Ukraine is a peaceful, sovereign country. They didn’t ask for this.”

Szwez’s second cousin is hiding in their basement. There aren’t many places to go to escape the shelling. An ASU student with friends in Ukraine sent Arizona’s Family video of them hiding in an underground train station. A small group of ASU students gathered in Tempe Thursday afternoon to show their solidarity.

“She hears explosions, and if you hear explosions, you really don’t know how far; she’s not a military person,” Yuriy Melnyk said. Melnyk’s mother, Eugenia is in Ukraine. She’s staying with friends and is safe for now.

“She can’t describe. She’s just crying. She was very scared,” Melnyk said. He said he’s considered going to Ukraine to fight alongside his family and friends. They’ve told him to stay at home in Phoenix. “They tell me no, we don’t need you here. You will be killed, like in the first battle. We need the people who are really trained,” Melnyk said.

So Melnyk and Szwez wait and pray. “We just hope the sanctions get put in place so that Putin himself suffers for his actions,” Szwez said.

St. Mary’s is partnering with the Ukrainian American Society of Tucson, holding a “Stand with Ukraine Rally.” It will be held Sunday, February 27, at the Ukrainian Cultural Center at 730 West Elm in Phoenix, AZ. It starts at 1 p.m.