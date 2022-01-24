PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Ukrainian-Americans in Phoenix are watching their country with bated breath as Russia continues to build forces near Ukraine's border. Arizona's Family spoke to them at St. Mary's Protectress Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Phoenix. That's where vice president of the church Yuriy Melnyk remembers a saying in Ukraine, which translates to "Glory for Ukraine, Glory For Our Heroes."

"It's in our heart," said Melnyk. What's also in his heart is his wife Olena, who he met in Crimea, a place annexed by Russia in 2014. "For us, it's a part of our history taken, family history taken," said Olena.

History repeated is what the Melnyks are afraid of with Russia continuing to build forces near Ukraine's border with no signs of de-escalation. Church treasurer Raymond Badynskyj blames the Biden administration for the handling of the situation. "Terribly weak and Putin can see that," said Badynskyj, an American of Ukrainian descent. "The perception is we have a terribly weak administration on foreign policy."

US draws down Ukraine embassy presence as war fears mount The State Department on Sunday ordered the families of all American personnel at the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine to leave the country amid heightened fears of a Russian invasion.

The Biden administration has threatened sanctions against Russia but some Ukrainian-Americans want to see a stronger presence of NATO or U.S. government. Meanwhile, the parishioners continue to educate the American public on the long-standing conflict between Russia and Ukraine through various organizations. But most of all, they pray. "We always pray for Ukraine and peace," said Olena.