CENTENNIAL, AZ (3TV/CBS 5/AP) -- A record label says both members of British indie duo Her's were among the victims in a deadly wrong-way crash on Interstate 10 near Centennial, Arizona.
Heist or Hit said in a statement that Stephen Fitzpatrick and Audun Laading died alongside their tour manager Trevor Engelbrektson in the wrong-way collision early Wednesday morning.
They had performed at The Rebel Lounge Tuesday in Phoenix and were driving to a show in Santa Ana, California.
"We were honored to be able to host them on their US tour," The Rebel Lounge said in a Facebook post. "We never thought it would be their last show, they deserved so many more."
They were on their second tour of North America, playing 19 dates of sold-out shows.
The Arizona Department of Public Safety said a pickup truck was heading eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-10 when it collided head-on with a van about 75 miles west of Phoenix.
The pickup truck's driver and three people in the van were killed. DPS has not officially identified the victims.
The Liverpool-based duo released its debut album, "Invitation to Her's," last year.
"We are all heartbroken. Their energy, vibrancy and talent came to define our label," the record label said in a statement.
Below is their full statement.
“Her’s were fundamental to the Heist or Hit family. Their energy, vibrancy and talent came to define our label. As humans, they were warm, gentle and hilarious. Each time they stopped by the office made for an uplifting experience. To say they were close would be an underestimation of a friendship that was genuinely beautiful to witness; they loved one another like brothers. Musically, Her’s were astonishing. An aptitude for melody, fun, and entertainment combined with a complexity that was as sophisticated as it was stylish. They were in America playing to thousands of adoring fans. Fans they made a point of meeting and spending time with, such was their passion and humbleness. The world was at their feet. Everyone here at the label is overwhelmed and distraught. We have lost our friends and the world has been denied their talent.”
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
