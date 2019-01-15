SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Uber has launched scooters and dockless electric bikes in Scottsdale and Mesa.
The ride-sharing company announced on Monday morning that more than 1,000 JUMP-branded electric bikes and scooters will be in the East Valley.
Uber will start the initial launch with a mix of 1,000 bikes and scooters throughout Scottsdale and Mesa. In Scottsdale, the service area is from 56th Street to Pima Road and from Indian Bend Road to McKellips Road.
In Mesa, the service area for JUMP bikes and scooters is from the Loop 101 to Lindsay Road and from the U.S. 60 to McKellips Road.
The scooters and bikes cost $1 to unlock and then 15 cents per minute. JUMP bikes provide a boost, up to 20 MPH with every pedal. The scooters are similar to others that are already on the road in Arizona.
Uber is offering free rides, up to 15 minutes (five per ride per day) as part of the launch. The promotion runs from Jan. 15 to Feb. 4.
Low-income riders can join the JUMP Boost Plan, which costs $5 for the first year and offers 60 minutes of free ride time per day, for the first year. The program is open to anyone who is in the following programs: Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System; Short Term Crisis Services; The Arizona Cash Assistance Program; Arizona Nutrition Assistance; and/or Section 8.
Click here for more information about JUMP bikes and scooters.
(2) comments
We know about these, they're already blocking sidewalks.
More garbage for the city employees to clean up and thrown into lawns and canals.
