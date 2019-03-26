PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Uber announced Tuesday that it is expanding its "Ride Pass" service to more than 20 cities across the country, including Phoenix.
Ride Pass is a subscription service that gives riders discounted rates for UberX, Uber Pool and Express Pool rides in exchange for a $24.99 monthly fee.
Instead of paying per ride at whatever rate comes up, Ride Pass helps guarantee consistent, discounted rates and protects riders from surge pricing.
Uber estimates riders will save 15 to 20 percent on rides.
Riders in some cities will also receive additional discounts on e-bikes and scooters.
Signing up through the app is simple and riders can track their savings on every ride with real-time updates. Ride Pass is also easy to manage, offering automatic renewal, with the option to cancel at any time.
"Whether it’s a daily commute or a night on the town, we want to give riders more ways and more confidence to get from A to B with consistent, dependable prices they can count on," Dan Bilen, Product Manager for Uber. "Ride Pass is another step toward making that vision a reality."
