PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - An Uber Eats driver attacked in south Phoenix wants to thank everyone for the support he’s received.
Ron Manuel was picking up a delivery at a restaurant last week near 24th Street and Baseline when he was confronted by two men and a woman who went for his keys.
“It happened so fast,” says Manuel.
[ORIGINAL STORY: Uber Eats driver attacked, carjacked in Phoenix, police say]
He tried his best to hold onto his keys, but then the attackers pistol-whipped him.
“I could almost count the pounding on my head while they were trying to grab the keys,” says Manuel.
The suspects got away with his car, and Manuel had to get staples in his head.
“They’re cowards, and they prey upon seniors,” says Manuel's wife, Charlotte.
Ron is almost 75 years old. He has Bell's palsy and has survived a heart attack and stroke. Uber Eats helps him keep moving and make a few extra bucks.
Police tracked down the couple’s car but it isn’t running like it used to.
Ron and Charlotte shouldn’t have to worry about that much longer.
“All our neighbors here, it was just amazing,” says Charlotte, describing the outpouring of support they’ve received from the community.
Charlotte says a number of good people have volunteered their time and money to help. She says a mechanic has offered to take a look at their car, donations might help them replace a shattered back window, and good Samaritans will soon replace Ron’s GPS system and their granddaughter’s car seat.
“I’d just like to say thank you to everybody,” says Charlotte. “Their kindness, their prayers, you know, everything. I appreciate it.”
“I’m so grateful a lot of people are concerned,” says Ron.
He’s already back on the road, confident he and his wife will get past this tough time.
Phoenix police are expected to give an update Wednesday on the outstanding suspects, but the couple says they’ve been told one of the three suspects has been arrested.
For those who would like to help, Charlotte’s employer is collecting donations at the Kid to Kid location in Ahwatukee at 4940 E. Ray Rd., Phoenix, AZ 85044.
