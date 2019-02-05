PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Another Valley Uber driver was attacked Tuesday night in Phoenix.
Phoenix police say the Uber Eats driver was pistol-whipped and carjacked in the IHOP parking lot near 24th Street and Baseline Road. He was confronted by two men and a woman at gunpoint after picking up food to deliver from the restaurant.
"As I walked to my car, they approached me, trying to get the keys from me. They wanted my wallet. I wouldn't give it to them. They wrestled for my keys," the unidentified driver said.
He was then hit with a gun.
"They jumped in the car and took off," he said.
The victim was treated on scene but was later driven to the hospital by a friend or relative. He is expected to be OK.
Police are searching for the victim's silver Chevrolet Impala with dark rims.
On Jan. 30, less than a week ago, police said another Uber driver was attacked in Tolleson.
And a few days before that, a pregnant Lyft driver was stabbed to death allegedly by her passenger.
