MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says that an Uber driver has been arrested for allegedly firing a gun and injuring one of his passengers after an argument.
The incident happened around 1 a.m. Friday near Loop 202 Red Mountain and Alma School Road in Mesa, according to MCSO.
MCSO says Uber driver Peter Caso, 60, got into a verbal argument with his two passengers. Caso reportedly exited the freeway at Alma School Road and stopped the car, and the passengers were "removed" from the vehicle, according to a statement from MCSO.
As the argument continued, MCSO says Caso threatened to "spray the passengers with a can of disinfectant," and then pulled out a gun, firing one round into the ground. The bullet ricocheted and struck one of the passengers in the lower leg, MCSO says. The victim's injuries were said to be minor, and he was treated at the scene.
Caso allegedly drove away from the area, but MCSO says one of the victims managed to take a photo of Caso's car as he took off. Caso was arrested a short time later without incident at his home.
Caso was booked into the Fourth Avenue Jail. He faces a number of charges, including assault, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, disorderly conduct, and four counts of endangerment.
(Editor's note: We originally reported this happened in Chandler but have corrected it to reflect that it happened in Mesa.)