MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Lyft and Uber app drivers plan to participate in a two-hour strike Wednesday morning, according to a labor union based out of New York.
The New York Taxi Workers Alliance said rideshare drivers in New York will log off the app and not drive from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. Eastern Time to call on more job security, better wages and regulation of fares.
This comes days before Uber becomes a public company.
The union posted on its website, "Wall Street investors are telling Uber and Lyft to cut down on driver income, stop incentives, and go faster to Driverless Cars."
So far, there's no organized strike in the Phoenix area, but some local rideshare drivers are speaking up.
Victoria Gonzales, 50, a single mom in Mesa, said rideshare drivers deserve to be treated fairly. She plans to log off the app and not drive riders all day tomorrow to show support and join in solidarity.
"I figured might as well join them and hope and pray Uber and Lyft listens to us," said Gonzales.
Even though the strike doesn't specifically address safety concerns, Gonzales is hopeful the companies will take that into consideration, too.
She claims a rider she picked up around 11:30 p.m. on Monday, April 1, assaulted her by aggressively grabbing and scratching her shoulders while she was driving.
Uber confirmed the man accused of inappropriate behavior has been banned from using the app.
Mesa police said they investigated, exhausted all leads and nobody has been arrested.
Gonzales didn't stop driving despite that scary experience.
"Some of us who do this full-time, this is the only job that we can do," she explained.
Driving for both rideshare companies is Gonzales' only source of income. She said she's able to do it full-time and make enough money to pay her bills. She doesn't want to consider getting a different job because she enjoys the flexibility of driving for a rideshare company.
Other rideshare drivers like Mailyn Rondon weren't aware of the strike and still plan to drive Wednesday.
"Because I need to make money," she explained.
According to a recent study, a rideshare driver in the U.S. makes an average of $18.65 an hour.
A statement from Lyft:
"Lyft drivers’ hourly earnings have increased over the last two years, and they have earned more than $10B on the Lyft platform. Over 75 percent drive less than 10 hours a week to supplement their existing jobs. On average, Lyft drivers earn over $20 per hour. We know that access to flexible, extra income makes a big difference for millions of people, and we’re constantly working to improve how we can best serve our driver community."
Statement from Uber:
"Drivers are at the heart of our service─we can’t succeed without them─and thousands of people come into work at Uber every day focused on how to make their experience better, on and off the road. Whether it’s more consistent earnings, stronger insurance protections or fully-funded four-year degrees for drivers or their families, we’ll continue working to improve the experience for and with drivers."
