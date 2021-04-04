SAN ANTONIO, TX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It was so close! The University of Arizona women's basketball team fell short today, losing to Stanford in a hard-fought and heartbreaking NCAA Women's National Championship game.

Stanford and Arizona took their Pac-12 rivalry to the game's biggest stage Sunday for the first title game between two teams west of the Mississippi since 1986.

Haley Jones scored 17 points and Stanford beat Arizona 54-53, giving the Cardinals and coach Tara VanDerveer their first national championship in 29 years. Both teams struggled to score and missed easy layups and shots. But Stanford did just enough to pull off the win, surviving a miss by Aari McDonald that bounced off the rim at the buzzer.

It was a nail-biter for fans, especially those last few minutes. At several points in the game, it was only a one-point game.

This was actually the first time in UArizona history that the women's team got this far. They advanced to the national championship for after beating UConn 69-59 Friday night.

On Friday, the Wildcats never trailed against the favored and fabled Huskies, who had made the Final Four 13 consecutive times. UConn has 11 national titles but has lost in the semifinals each of the last four tournaments. Christyn Williams led UConn with 20 points. Arizona's win sets up an all Pac-12 final with Stanford.

You could feel the excitement building in Tucson on Easter Sunday. Fans packed Tucson bars and restaurants, cheering on the hometown team and showing their support for the hard-fought victories this season. The streets were filled with red and blue and fans said win or lose, they were proud of their Wildcats. "It's really special, especially since the last year for us we've experienced everything with COVID...so our senior year has been a lot different than most," said UArizona senior Ali Schuff. "The fact we get to be here celebrating, ending our senior year on a positive note. I think it's something we'll remember forever."

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)