TUCSON, AZ (3TV/ CBS 5) -- University of Arizona president Robert Robbins plans to apologize for his recent remarks about Native Americans Tuesday.
On Oct. 3, President Robbins unexpectedly dropped by a Native SOAR class (Native Student Outreach, Access and Resiliency) outside of the Old Main.
He told them about a recent DNA test that he had done to check if he is part Cherokee, which came back negative.
He told the class that he wanted to take another DNA test because of his “very high cheek bones.”
President Robbins said he was “trying to pull an Elizabeth Warren,” who made a similar claim earlier this year and has since apologized.
Two students visited his office on Oct. 15 and told President Robbins that the comments “negatively impacted them.”
He apologized to the two students and said he would apologize to the whole class, to which he was unable to confirm a visit.
The Voices of Indigenous Concerns posted a letter on Facebook on Nov. 3 that shared their recent concerns about President Robbins after his unexpected visit to the class.
The University’s Facebook account responded to the letter with an apology from President Robbins that also detailed his plans to apologize to the class in person.