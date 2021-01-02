TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - A University of Arizona grad student’s love for wildlife helped get her named among Forbes’ 30 Under 30 Scientists.
“Growing up I always had a love for animals and always knew I wanted to work with them,” said Earyn McGee.
McGee’s love for lizards is what got her the nickname “Lizard Lady.” She shares her passion through “Find that Lizard.” It’s a game she plays on social media with hundreds of people participating each week.
“I’ve done the game for the past 2 and half years or so, to teach people about lizards and also teach them about who a scientist can be.”
McGee said growing up she didn’t see many scientists or people in wildlife fields who she related to.
“That’s why it’s so important for me to show people, and especially black people and people of color, that these are jobs you can have and they actually exist. It’s not some super abstract thing you only see on tv,” she said.
She’s not only showing people who a scientist can be, but taking action to help future generations follow her footsteps. McGee created a mentorship program for middle school girls in Tucson and Sierra Vista. She’s teaching the girls about jobs in wildlife and science fields.
“They’re super excited just to have the chance to meet these women that are in natural resource careers,” she said.
This fifth year PHD candidate has big goals for her own career and plans to graduate in 2021.
“I hope to host a natural history TV show. I also want to continue work like I’m doing now, with research and mentorship,” she said.
She plays “Find that Lizard” on her Twitter and Instagram every Wednesday at 5 p.m.