TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Wildfire season is upon us, and instead of being reactive, the Forest Service is working on being proactive with the help of researchers from the University of Arizona. They're studying tree rings because we can't know where we're going unless we know where we've been.
Just like people, each tree has a story of its own. They wear their scars on their sleeves, giving us a glimpse into the past.
In the southeastern part of Arizona, the trees in the Pinaleno Mountains are under the microscope.
"That specific area is subject to fire almost at any time," said Ann Lynch, a Forest Service Researcher.
They randomly selected thousands of trees, of all different species. Then researchers removed a piece from each tree, and they open them up, looking for evidence of fire.
"Just like a lot of organisms, the tree will injure [and] it has a scar from that," Lynch said.
Lynch works at the Laboratory of Tree Ring Research at the University of Arizona. She said the tree will heal itself by flooding the wound with sap.
If you're starting to feel sorry for the tree, don't. What's devastating, Lynch said, is when a fire is removed from areas like the Pinaleno Mountains, because the trees proliferate, which can lead to catastrophic events.
"Then you have a canopy fire which creates its own weather," Lynch said.
Their research is already being applied in the Southwest. They determined that in this mountain range, on average, they'll see a small fire every four years, and a larger one every eight or nine years. This allows them to determine which forests would be prime candidates for "treatment."
"Whether that treatment be thinning or prescribed fire or leaving it alone," Lynch said.
So what has history taught us? Lynch said now we know what's wrong and what we can do about it.
"It took us 100 years to get this far out of whack, and it won't take 100 years to fix it, but it will if we don't start," Lynch said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.