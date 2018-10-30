PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The United States spends more money on border protection than it does on the U.S. Marine Corps budget, according to federal budget documents.
The Trump administration is sending more than 5,000 troops to the U.S.-Mexico border this week to aid in securing ports of entry, erecting tents, providing medical support and moving equipment.
Those troops will join more than 2,000 National Guard soldiers already deployed along the border. Federal law does not allow military members to directly engage with immigrants.
Administration officials would not comment on how much the most recent troop deployment would cost, but the Government Accountability Office reported that the last two large deployments during the Obama and Bush administrations cost more than $1.3 billion.
The Department of Homeland Security already spends more than $28 billion on border security and immigration control-- that number is more than the entire Marine Corps budget for a year, which was $26 billion in the 2018 fiscal year.
