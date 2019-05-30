Sen. Jerry Moran was rescued from Camelback Mountain in Phoenix on Thursday morning after injuring his ankle.

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- U.S. Senator Jerry Moran is recovering in the hospital after he fell on Camelback Mountain in Phoenix on Thursday morning.

The senator from Kansas suffered an ankle injury while hiking.

Phoenix fire crews used a big wheel to remove Moran from the mountain.

Video from the news helicopter showed the 65-year-old being treated by about a dozen firefighters on the scene.

Sen. Moran was transported to an area hospital for further evaluation.

The senator was in town to meet with the DEA about border issues.

According to his office, he is in good spirits and will return to Kansas tomorrow to tour tornado damage.

 

Wazoolie
Wazoolie

Another out of state moron.

