PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- U.S. Senator Jerry Moran is recovering in the hospital after he fell on Camelback Mountain in Phoenix on Thursday morning.
The senator from Kansas suffered an ankle injury while hiking.
Phoenix fire crews used a big wheel to remove Moran from the mountain.
Video from the news helicopter showed the 65-year-old being treated by about a dozen firefighters on the scene.
Sen. Moran was transported to an area hospital for further evaluation.
The senator was in town to meet with the DEA about border issues.
According to his office, he is in good spirits and will return to Kansas tomorrow to tour tornado damage.
(1) comment
Another out of state moron.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.