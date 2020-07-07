PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue and Congresswoman Debbie Lesko visited St. Mary's Food Bank in Phoenix on Tuesday morning.
The reason for the visit stems from the food bank's partnership with the United States Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Farmers to Families Food Box Program. With the program, 30 million food boxes have been distributed to support farmers and families during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The USDA’s Farmers to Families Food Box Program is doing great work in communities across the United States, and I’m excited to see firsthand the great work the program is doing right here in our community," said Lesko, a Republican who represents Arizona's 8th Congressional District.
Perdue also discussed the National Guard's assistance to food banks and farm workers' exposure to COVID-19.
The National Guard will stop assisting St. Mary's Food Bank with unloading food items from trucks and putting together food boxes after July 24. St. Mary's said they're concerned they'll need volunteers and will have to hire workers to fill the void the National Guard will leave behind.