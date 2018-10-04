COCONINO COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Public Safety says that the U.S. 89 has been reopened between Flagstaff and Page after repairs were completed on the roadway.
According to ADOT, extreme heavy rains caused extensive road damage.
Crews worked around the clock to restore the road for use after flooding during storms earlier this week damaged the roadway.
A fatal accident is being blamed on the damaged roadway. DPS says a 26-year-old woman from France, how identified Amelie Fortune, was northbound on U.S. 89 when she crossed a section of the road that had begun to collapse.
[READ MORE: Record rain brings heavy flooding to Phoenix area]
The Ford sustained major damage and came to a stop in the northbound lanes of U.S. 89.
The woman got out of the vehicle. At that time a Toyota pickup, also traveling northbound crossed over the collapsing section of the road.
The driver, a 40-year-old male from Lakeside, AZ., lost control of the Toyota, striking the Ford and its driver, who was outside of the vehicle.
The driver of the Ford died at the scene from injuries. Two passengers in the Ford were transported to a local hospital where they were treated for their injuries and released.
The driver of the Toyota and a passenger were treated at the scene and refused transport.
The investigation is ongoing, and weather is being looked at as a contributing factor.
The flooding, caused late Wednesday by the remnants of Hurricane Rosa, cut through a 30-foot section of US 89 and through the earth beneath it, necessitating extensive repairs.
(1) comment
A crash cannot cause road damage like that. On the other hand, road damage like that CAN cause a crash.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.