NAVAJO COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) –
The U.S. Marshals Service conducted an operation with the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) in Navajo County last week to find evasive, convicted sex offenders.
The sex offender compliance operation was conducted on June 17 through 19.
It resulted in the arrest of two convicted sex offenders with outstanding warrants and three sex offenders that were charged with violating their registration requirements by the Navajo County Attorney’s Office.
“Many sex offenders engage in both sexual and non-sexual criminal behavior. Our experience also shows that many sex offenses are never reported to authorities,” said United States Marshal David Gonzales in an email. “It is for these reasons that the U.S. Marshals Service works closely with our local criminal justice partners to monitor sex offenders and to assure that they do not commit additional crimes.”
The NCSO and U.S. Marshals say they have established a solid precedent for joint operations in the future.
The U.S. Marshals Service oversees enforcing the Adam Walsh Child Protection and Safety Act of 2006.
This statute is split into three tiers and requires registered sex offenders to update their whereabouts. Ranked on severity it depends on the frequency they must report to the government under law. Sex offender compliance is required.
Additional information about the U.S. Marshals Service can be found at: www.usmarshals.gov.
