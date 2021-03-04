MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5/KOLD) -- U.S. Marshals tracked down a suspect from a Tucson domestic stabbing that happened last month.
Officials with the U.S. Marshals say on Feb. 26, Larry Bagby was involved in an altercation with his significant other resulting in the victim being stabbed in the head and arm with a kitchen knife. The victim was seriously injured but survived the attack.
On Monday, March 1, an arrest warrant for Bagby was issued in Tucson for one count each of attempted first-degree murder and domestic violence.
Law enforcement officials received a tip that Bagby was in the Mesa area, and after brief mobile surveillance, he was arrested without incident by members of the Violent Offender Task Force.
“Excellent investigative work by Tucson Police detectives, in coordination with the U.S. Marshals Service, resulted in the arrest of Bagby who is wanted for several very violent crimes,” U.S. Marshal David Gonzales said.
Bagby was booked into the Mesa City Jail and is awaiting extradition back to Tucson.