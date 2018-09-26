PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A convicted murdered who escaped house arrest earlier this week was arrested Wednesday, according to U.S. Marshals.
U.S. Marshals said Naomis A. Winfrey was arrested while leaving an apartment building near Interstate 17 and Camelback Road in Phoenix.
Winfrey, 45, fled his Mesa home Monday around 1 p.m. and cut off his ankle GPS monitoring device, according to the Arizona Department of Corrections.
An ADC spokesperson said the ankle monitor was found in a storm drain near Price and Broadway roads in Tempe.
Winfrey was convicted in 1993 of first degree murder, burglary and theft.
Winfrey was on house arrest for two months before he disappeared.
Continue to follow AZ Family for updates on this developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.