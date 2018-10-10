SAN BRUNO, CA (3TV/CBS 5) -- U.S. Marshals arrested a Springerville man near San Francisco who was wanted for multiple counts of child prostitution.
According to the U.S. Marshals Service, 36-year-old Tommy Siqueiro III had an arrest warrant in Apache County from multiple alleged incidents where Siqueiro knowingly solicited sex from underage girls in Springerville, AZ.
His bond was set at $15 million cash only.
Multiple law enforcement agencies tracked Siqueiro to California and on Oct. 9 he was arrested in San Bruno at a business.
He remains in San Mateo County Jail in California while he awaits extradition to Apache County.
The U.S. Marshals Service says his arrest ended a multi-state manhunt.
"The U.S. Marshals Service-led Arizona WANTED Violent Offender Task Force is designed to assure that child predators like Siqueiro have nowhere to run to escape justice," said District of Arizona U.S. Marshal David Gonzales.
