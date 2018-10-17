HEBER-OVERGAARD, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Two wild horses were found dead last weekend in the Heber-Overgaard area.
The horses had been shot in the neck.
The U.S. Forest Service is now investigating to find out who did it.
Robin Crawford is with the Heber Wild Horse Foundation Preservation Alliance. She has the heartbreaking video and pictures of the two wild horses that were shot to death just a few miles from her home in northeastern Arizona.
"I think it was a band of horses trying to cross, that were crossing the road and somebody came down the road and saw them, and thought they'd shoot," said Crawford.
It happened along Forest Service Road.
The stallions were among the hundreds of Heber wild horses that roam free in the area, and are federally protected.
Crawford said that abuse of these beautiful animals is an ongoing problem - with people trying to lasso, capture or take shots at them.
"I think its cruel," said Crawford. "I think its a defiant sign that they don't care and they have no respect for anything or anybody."
Wild horses in other parts of the state have also come under attack, prompting the governor to sign the Salt River Wild Horse Act, making it a crime to kill, harass or interfere with the animals.
Crawford is now pushing the U.S. Forest Service to put up more signs, making hunters and others aware that the horses should be left alone.
Right now, the focus is on catching whoever killed the horses.
"We're hoping somebody will just say something, and give us a lead," said Crawford. "It's just got to stop."
A $2,500 reward is now being offered for information leading to an arrest of the person responsible for killing the wild horses.
If you have any information about this crime call the WeTip hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME.
