COCONINO COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Public Safety said early Thursday morning that the U.S. 89 halfway between Flagstaff and Page will be closed for an extended amount of time following a fatal crash.
According to DPS, the crash and extreme heavy rains caused extensive road damage.
The southbound lanes of U.S. 89 are closed at the S.R. 160 junction near Tuba City and the northbound lanes are closed at Cameron.
The Arizona Department of Transportation said an extended closure is expected to repair the road.
The alternate routes to get around the closure will add about 190 miles to a trip. Those routes are I-40, S.R. 87, S.R. 264 and U.S. 160.
No information on the deceased has been released at this time.
US 89 closure: Because of storm damage, the highway is closed between Cameron and US 160. The alternate route will add about 190 miles via I-40, SR 87, SR 264 and US 160. Expect an extended closure to repair the road. #aztraffic pic.twitter.com/IgggjEl3WK— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) October 4, 2018
TRAFFIC ALERT:US 89 is closed due a fatal collision and road damage caused by extreme heavy rains. Southbound lanes are closed at the junction of US 89/SR 160. Northbound lanes are closed at Cameron. This will be an extended closure. pic.twitter.com/XBZQJuBdCf— Dept. Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS) October 4, 2018
