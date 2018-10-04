US 89 ROAD DAMAGE DEADLY CRASH

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said U.S. 89 midway between Flagstaff and Page will be closed following a fatal crash and extensive road damage. 

 (Source: Arizona Department of Public Safety)

COCONINO COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Public Safety said early Thursday morning that the U.S. 89 halfway between Flagstaff and Page will be closed for an extended amount of time following a fatal crash.

According to DPS, the crash and extreme heavy rains caused extensive road damage.

The southbound lanes of U.S. 89 are closed at the S.R. 160 junction near Tuba City and the northbound lanes are closed at Cameron. 

The Arizona Department of Transportation said an extended closure is  expected to repair the road.

The alternate routes to get around the closure will add about 190 miles to a trip. Those routes are I-40, S.R. 87, S.R. 264 and U.S. 160.

No information on the deceased has been released at this time. 

