TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS5/KOLD) -- Two University of Arizona students have been arrested in the alleged assault of another student earlier this week.
The U of A president says the African American student was not just assaulted in Tucson Tuesday night, but was also called a racial slur.
U of A President Robert C. Robbins sent out an email to employees and students on Thursday, stating that there is an active criminal investigation into the incident.
“I want our community to know that racism, bias and violence will not be tolerated at this University,” Robbins wrote in the email. “I will be working with members of my administration to ensure we have a comprehensive response to issues of bias and discrimination on campus.”
Friday afternoon, the University of Arizona Police Department announced that two students had been arrested in the case. They were both charged with class 1 misdemeanor assault, according to police.
The case will now go to the Pima County Attorney’s Office for review.
"We are committed to ensuring this campus is a safe and inclusive environment for the entire community," reads a statement from Brian Seastone, Chief of Police for the University of Arizona.
Dozens of people gathered for a demonstration n Tucson Friday to protest the incident.
The complete email from the U of A president is below:
Colleagues and Students,
I write to you today out of anger, disappointment and regret over an incident that occurred earlier this week on our campus.
I want our community to know that racism, bias and violence will not be tolerated at this University. I will be working with members of my administration to ensure we have a comprehensive response to issues of bias and discrimination on campus, and that we are promoting and fostering our core value of inclusion. I call on all members of our community to make the same commitment to stand against racial bias in any form.
The Dean of Students is actively engaged and has taken immediate action through the code of conduct to help ensure the safety of our campus community. I have asked that we ensure the victim receives support, and the Dean of Students has been in contact with both the victim and family. In addition, the office is connecting any impacted students with resources they may require, as I understand students, faculty and staff may feel unsafe in light of this incident.
Please contact Counseling and Psychological Services if you would like to talk to someone. CAPS can be reached at 520-621-3334 at any time. Life and Work Connections can be reached at 520-621-2493.
UAPD must conduct a thorough investigation of this incident to ensure we arrive at a timely determination of facts and a just response. UAPD detectives are working quickly to gather evidence. I have asked that the Chief of Police keep me apprised of this investigation and to move with deliberate haste.
Inclusion is one of our primary values, and this is one of those moments that defines us and our community at the University of Arizona. We need to come together and let people know, without qualification, that intolerance and discrimination have no home here. Unless we have a safe environment, free from violence, discrimination and hate, students will not be free to learn and pursue their dreams.
I hope everyone will consider this situation and ask what we can do to make this University a more inclusive campus. Let me be clear. We will aggressively pursue all avenues of justice in this matter.
Robert C. Robbins, MD
From the Chief of UAPD:Today, @UofAZPolice arrested 2 students alleged to have assaulted an African-American student Tuesday.Both were both charged w/ class 1 misdemeanor assault.We are committed to ensuring campus is a safe & inclusive environment for the entire community.— Univ. of Arizona 🐻⬇ (@uarizona) September 13, 2019
Please see my previous statement to all @UArizona students, faculty, and staff about an incident on our campus this week. https://t.co/gOCVR6Q3yv— Robert C. Robbins (@UArizonaPres) September 13, 2019