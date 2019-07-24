PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Tyler Edenhofer was just 24 years old when he died in the line of duty.
Yet to his dad, Keith Welscher, his son had accomplished so much, in such little time.
[WATCH: Tyler Edenhofer's dad reads poem about his son on anniversary of his death]
“I wanted to put into words something that would encapsulate his life,” said Welscher.
And when the words escaped him, he grabbed a pen.
“All of the sudden, it was like he was right behind me just saying, ‘Dad, you knew what I was about you, knew who I was… write from your heart.’ And everything just started flowing,” said Welscher.
[RELATED: Mother of slain Arizona trooper touched by memorial ceremony]
His son was killed by a man who grabbed his partner’s gun off his uniform belt, after a physical altercation on the Interstate 10 last July.
Edenhofer had just graduated from the Department of Public Safety training academy and was a new trooper ready to protect.
[RELATED: Thanksgiving would have marked fallen trooper's 25th birthday]
To many, he’s remembered as a hero.
And that’s when his dad knew exactly what to write.
“Title of my poem is ‘Heaven has my hero,’” said Welscher.
“You came into my life as a precious gift from above,
from the moment I laid my eyes on you, you became my first love.
I am so proud to have watched you come so far,
to watch you grow and become the man you are.
To protect and serve is all you wanted to do,
to go fast and see how the world looked through your rearview.
Kailee, Alex, Will and mustangs are a few things that you loved,
now you protect and serve them from your squad car up above.
As quickly as I had to watch you graduate and grow,
with one call and the blink of an eye, my life went from sixty to zero.
Now it’s us who must salute you from down below,
because now you’re gone, and Heaven has my hero.”
Welscher read the poem out loud with tears in his eyes.
[RELATED: AZ trooper's dad speaks highly of son killed in line of duty]
He said Edenhofer’s little brother and sister will be releasing lanterns at his memorial bench in Kentucky this weekend, and his mom’s family here in Arizona will be doing a balloon release to celebrate his life.
[RELATED: Hundreds gather for vigil honoring fallen trooper Tyler Edenhofer]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.