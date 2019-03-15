It is a light gold/champagne-colored Honda sedan.

It is a light gold/champagne-colored Honda sedan. The vehicle has dark window tint and a dent between front driver door and wheel. The Arizona license plate is CEC1416. 

CASA GRANDE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Two little boys are now safe after a suspect stole a car in which the boys were sound asleep in the backseat.

The boys are five and six years old.

The car was stolen Friday night from an Autozone parking lot at 1590 E. Florence in Casa Grande, near Florence Boulevard and the I-10.

But about an hour later, Casa Grande Police said both kids were dropped off at a McDonald's in Marana and are now safely in police custody.

Police pursued the stolen car, and the chase ended in a collision.

No further information was given.

 

