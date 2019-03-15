CASA GRANDE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Two little boys are now safe after a suspect stole a car in which the boys were sound asleep in the backseat.
The boys are five and six years old.
The car was stolen Friday night from an Autozone parking lot at 1590 E. Florence in Casa Grande, near Florence Boulevard and the I-10.
But about an hour later, Casa Grande Police said both kids were dropped off at a McDonald's in Marana and are now safely in police custody.
Police pursued the stolen car, and the chase ended in a collision.
No further information was given.
**UPDATE to vehicle theft with kids**Both kids were dropped off at McDonalds in Marana AZ, and safely in Police custody. Vehicle pursued by law enforcement afterwards, ended in collision. No further info at this time. #CasaGrande— Casa Grande Police (@CasaGrandePD) March 16, 2019
