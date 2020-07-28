PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A two-year-old girl has been rushed to the hospital after she was found unconscious in backyard pool in west Phoenix.
The incident happened at a home near 51st Avenue and McDowell Road around 8:15 a.m. on Tuesday.
According to Phoenix fire, a police officer arrived on the scene first and started doing CPR. Firefighters arrived on the scene shortly after and continued CPR.
According to bystanders at the home, the girl was underwater for an unknown amount of time. She was transported to an area hospital in serious condition.
Stay with Arizona’s Family for updates on this story.