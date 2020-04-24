Two-year-old girl pulled from pool in Gilbert

GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A two-year-old girl was pulled out of a pool in Gilbert Friday evening, the Gilbert Fire Department confirmed. It happened at a location near Higley and Riggs roads.
Gilbert fire officials say the little girl was unresponsive when she was pulled from the water. She was transported to a local hospital.
Officials say that there was a pool fence at the home, and adults were present at the time of the incident, fire officials say. It's not yet known how long the girl was under the water.
The investigation is currently in the early stages. Stay with azfamily.com from updates on this story.