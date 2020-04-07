MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A two-year-old girl has been rushed to the hospital after she was found in a pool at her home in Mesa on Tuesday.
The incident happened around 12 p.m. at a home near Higley and Broadway roads. The little girl is currently in critical condition, Mesa fire officials said.
When emergency responders arrived, they began life-saving efforts after the child was pulled from the pool.
A family member was reportedly watching the child outside and went inside momentarily and came back to find her floating in the backyard pool.
