PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A two-year-old boy found unconscious in backyard pool in west Phoenix Tuesday morning has died.
Phoenix police were called to a home near 51st Avenue and McDowell Road around 8:15 a.m. on Tuesday, for a report of an injured person. The 911 caller indicated that a young boy fell into a pool, and was unresponsive.
The boy, identified as 2-year-old Orson Valencia, had last been seen by an adult male family member. That adult told police he saw Orson sleeping in a bedroom with two other young children and a teenage brother.
The man told police he then went upstairs. But when he came back downstairs about an hour later, he found Orson floating in the pool. Police say the man removed the boy from the pool and attempted CPR.
When officers arrived at the scene, they took over CPR until Phoenix Fire paramedics arrived. Orson was rushed to the hospital, but did not survive.
Because a death is involved, Phoenix police say their homicide detectives will be investigating the incident.