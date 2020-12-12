PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Two young men are in the hospital after an early morning shooting in Phoenix, and police are looking for the person or people who put them there.
It happened shortly after 1 a.m. Saturday at a home in the neighborhood southwest of 18th Street and Broadway Road. According to the Phoenix Police Department, there was a party going on at the time. Police say several people ran away when bullets started flying.
Sgt. Mercedes Fortune said the suspect or suspects were gone by the time officers got to the scene. Responding officers found a wounded young man at the house. Fortunes said his injuries are serious but not life-threatening.
The other victim walked to a home “not too far away from the shooting scene,” according to Fortune. She said, like the first victim, his injuries are not life-threatening.
Police say one of the victims is 19 years old and the other is 20. No further details were immediately available.
Detectives are working to piece together the events leading up to the shooting. At this point, investigators do not have a description of the suspect or suspects. Police are asking people with any information about what happened Saturday morning to call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446).