PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Phoenix Police Department is releasing new information into last weekend's standoff that led to a deadly officer-involved shooting.
Police say 32-year-old Michael Austin refused to let three family members leave a home near 28th Street and Roeser Road Saturday night. The caller stated an elderly woman needed medical attention and Austin had access to several guns.
[ORIGINAL STORY: Man dead, 4 others hurt in standoff that led to Phoenix officer-involved shooting]
Following several hours of negotiations, and numerous shots being fired, officers moved in on the home to rescue the family members around 5 a.m. on Sunday. An officer shot at Austin, who was armed, as they approached the front door and once inside, more gunfire was exchanged between police and Austin. Two officers and two women were injured in the shooting. Austin was shot and killed.
[WATCH: Neighbor speaks on family tangled in deadly Phoenix officer-involved shooting]
Police released new information on Thursday morning saying the two women who were shot were struck by fragments from a bullet fired by an officer.
[MAP: 2019 officer-involved shootings in Arizona]
"The projectile went through at least two items prior to striking both victims," the Phoenix Police Department said in a news release.
[WATCH: One officer, three others shot overnight in Phoenix]
One of the officers was also shot and another was bitten by a K-9 officer during the melee. Police are still determining whether the officer was shot by another officer or Austin.
All four of them are expected to survive.
[PHOTOS: Two officers, three others hurt in Phoenix overnight shooting]
Police say they were originally called out to the home on Saturday night for a check welfare. Officers were told everything was OK by one of the residents. They then responded to the same home at 11:22 that night with the same concerns as the initial call.
Investigators are still working on piecing together all of the events that led up to the deadly officer-involved shooting.