AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two women were extremely hurt Saturday evening after a crash involving an off-road vehicle.
The crash happened in the area of 127th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road. The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says two women were riding on the quad when it rolled over for unknown reasons. Officials from multiple agencies responded to the crash.
One woman was driven to a hospital seriously hurt, while the other was flown to a hospital with severe injuries. On Sunday, officials said both are expected to survive.