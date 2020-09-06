PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman is being flown to the hospital after she and two children were hurt in a crash, possibly involving an impaired driver at Lake Pleasant on Sunday night.
The crash happened near the intersection of Desert Tortoise and South Park roads on the lake's southwest corner.
According to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, the woman is in serious but stable condition. The two children were being taken to the hospital in stable condition.
The other vehicle's driver reportedly ran from the scene of the crash but was stopped and arrested. The man is being processed for impairment, MCSO said.
More information will be released as it becomes available.
