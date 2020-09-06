Two-vehicle crash at Lake Pleasant sends woman, 3 kids to hospital

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman and three kids were taken to the hospital after being involved in a crash, which possibly involved an impaired driver at Lake Pleasant on Sunday night.
The crash happened near the intersection of Desert Tortoise and South Park roads on the lake's southwest corner.
According to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, the woman is in serious but stable condition. According to the Peoria Fire-Medical Department, the woman and one child were flown to the hospital, while the other two children were taken to the hospital by ambulance.
The child who was flown to the hospital has a serious injury. As for the two children sent to the hospital by ambulance, one is seriously injured while the other doesn't have a serious injury but will still be evaluated.
The other vehicle's driver reportedly ran from the scene of the crash but was stopped and arrested. The man is being processed for impairment, MCSO said.
More information will be released as it becomes available.
