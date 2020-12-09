PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are looking for two suspects accused of jumping into a condo community pool in central Phoenix and causing thousands of dollars in damage.
According to community members, the incident happened on November 27 when two young men walked up a trail near Dreamy Draw Park and jumped the fence into the pool area of a Condo complex. Members of the community, near 16th Street and Northern Avenue, shared several surveillance videos of the pool-hoppers enjoying a swim for about a half-hour before going rogue and tossing things.
"It was pretty discouraging, a lot of people come up here and use the pool and we spend a lot of money on our HOA dues," said community resident Denise Sharp. "The pool had to be drained and it cost us thousands of dollars to have it all fixed."
In the video, the two are seen throwing multiple chairs, floatation devices, and even pushing large pots into the water, which caused thousands of dollars in damage.
Sharp pointed out there are four, fairly obvious security cameras around the pool, which all caught various angles of the vandals in action.
"It was pretty brazen for them to do. It took them awhile to do it, it wasn't just in and out. And they actually swam in the pool before they did all that too - so they enjoyed the facilities and then they damaged everything," Sharp said.
Phoenix police say this is an open investigation. If you recognize the two men or have any other information, you can call the Phoenix Police Department non-emergency number at 602-262-6151.