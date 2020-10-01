PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- History was made by two Arizona teenagers on Thursday evening. Tori Shuman and Victoria Rader are among the first female Eagle Scouts in the country.
They had their board of review which is the final step in achieving Eagle Scout status. It's the highest rank in the Boy Scouts of America and an honor that takes a whole lot of work and dedication.
Shuman and Rader went through the Scouts together, making the occasion even more special. "We started the journey and I really wanted us to finish together at the same time," Rader said. "So that's really amazing."
Shuman calls Rader one of the kindest people she knows and just enlisted in the U.S. Navy. The teens say they've learned the importance of being trustworthy, courteous and kind, among many other lessons through the scouts program.
"It's really exciting actually," Shuman said. "I feel a little bit of pressure because I want to set a good example to anyone who is following behind me, but ultimately it's really exciting."