PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A months-long search comes to a devastating end. Two teenagers are facing murder charges after detectives said they found the body of missing ASU professor Junseok Chae.

Just before Chae went missing in late March, he was developing cutting-edge chip-like brain implants for people who have neurological disorders.

"His mind was astonishing. He would take things at the most nebulous of concepts into actual working devices," said Professor Chae's mentor Michael Kozicki in May.

After 48 days of searching, Maricopa County Sheriff's Office investigators found the body of the ASU professor. MCSO said the investigation into Chae's death went all the way to Shreveport, Louisiana. That's where 18-year-old Javian Ezell, 18-year-old Gabrielle Austin, and a third person were inside Chae's vehicle and got pulled over, investigators said.

Deputies said the group made statements that led them to believe Chae was a victim of a homicide. They later determined Ezell and Austin killed Chae near Carefree Highway and Seventh Street in Phoenix and put his body in a dumpster taken to the landfill in Surprise.

"Honestly, the biggest question I have and everyone else has is just 'Why?' He was such a good dude, and he was doing so many good things for the world, so it's just why, man," said Chae's former student Liam McDonald.

Professor Chae's colleagues told Arizona's Family that he was brilliant, and his death isn't a loss for just the university but also the world.

"It may sound hyperbolic, but the world is diminished," said Kozicki in May. "What he was working on was for the good of us all."