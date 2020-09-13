PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two suspects have been taken to the hospital with serious injuries after being shot by police in Phoenix Sunday night, the Phoenix Police Department confirmed.
It happened around 9 p.m. in the area of 27th and Northern avenues. The two suspects were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. No officers were hurt in this shooting.
It is unclear what led up to the shooting. No further information has been released about the two suspects. The investigation is in the early stages.
This is the 34th officer-involved shooting of 2020 in Maricopa County.
Stay with Arizona's Family for the latest on this incident.