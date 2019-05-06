BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – Officials in Buckeye say two students are being evaluated after an incident inside a high school chemistry lab.
Buckeye Police Department spokesman, Det. Larry Biffin, says there were no serious injuries reported at the Odyssey Preparatory Academy, located at 1495 S Verrado Way, when the incident occurred around 1 p.m. Monday.
Officials with The Odyssey Preparatory Academy released a statement shortly after the incident:
Dear Odyssey Families,
As you know, scholar safety is paramount. Earlier today, during a supervised chemistry experiment, there was a spill in the chemistry lab. As a precaution, per proper protocol, authorities were called to ensure that the situation was handled appropriately. The chemistry lab has been temporarily closed and all c-building classes have been moved to other locations on campus.
Biffin says the incident was contained to the chemistry lab.
All other students were evacuated from the building while Hazmat teams entered the building to do precautionary checks.
Stay with Arizona's Family for updates as additional information becomes available.
Things have sure changed over the years. In my college chemistry lab back in 1965 my lab partner messed up and poured the wrong chemicals together. WHOOSH we had chlorine gas fill the lab in about two seconds. I ran over and opened a couple of windows, the instructor opened the rest. The whole four story building smelled like chlorine for more than a week. No one was called, no one was evacuated, and we all finished our experiments.
