BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Buckeye police are searching for two sisters who have gone missing.
Ten-year-old Rebecca Cox and her 12-year-old sister, Rana, were last seen at a home near Verrado Heritage Elementary School in Buckeye.
The girls disappeared sometime between midnight and 6:40 a.m. Thursday, September 19.
Police believe the girls left the home willingly and were not abducted.
Officers are conducting an active investigation in the area trying to locate the girls.
In you have any information on their whereabouts, please contact the Buckeye Police Department at (623) 349-6400.
The girls are described as Native American/Hispanic females. Rebecca was wearing a white T-shirt that reads "Braver, Stronger, Faster" and black jeans. Rana had on tan pants and was carrying a pink/purple spotted backpack.