PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two people were seriously hurt in a head-on crash in north Phoenix Saturday night.
According to a Phoenix Fire Department spokesperson, the crash happened on 19th Avenue just south of Cactus Road around 7:45 p.m. Phoenix police on scene said that a red car heading southbound on 19th Avenue crossed over the middle line and struck a northbound SUV.
The driver of the red car and a 10-year-old child who wasn't wearing a seat belt in the vehicle were taken to the hospital. Phoenix fire said both had serious injuries and were taken to area hospitals in stable condition. Police are investigating possible impairment for the driver of the red car. It was unclear if anyone in the SUV was hurt.
There are closures along 19th Avenue north and south of the crash while officers investigate.
