PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- An entire school in the Madison School District has been required to quarantine after exposure to coronavirus, the district said Friday.

After the district consulted with the Maricopa County Department of Public Health, they have required all students and staff at Madison No. 1, a middle school located at 16th Street and Missouri Avenue, to quarantine for at least 14 days, starting Monday, Oct. 26, due to a fourth positive COVID-19 case on campus. The district said the planned return date for the campus is Monday, Nov. 9, unless the county health department recommends a quarantine period of 28 days.

All students at the school will continue with online learning during the quarantine period.

The district just began hybrid in-person learning on Oct. 12. The district has set up its own dashboard to monitor coronavirus cases at each school.

The following letter is what was sent to parents Friday morning:

"October 23, 2020 Dear Madison Families, After consulting with the Maricopa County Department of Public Health, all students and staff at Madison No. 1 will need to quarantine for at least 14 days, starting Monday, October 26, due to a fourth positive COVID-19 case on campus. The planned return date for students and staff is Monday, November 9 unless the Maricopa County Department of Public Health recommends extending the quarantine period up to 28 days. All students will continue learning online at home. It is likely that your child came into close contact with these individuals. Close contact is defined as being within 6 ft. of the individual for more than 15 minutes.

Through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs, sneezes, or speaks.

It may be possible that a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching his or her own mouth, nose, or eyes. Practicing good hygiene is vital. Please ensure that you are following these guidelines to stay healthy: Wash your hands often with soap and water.

Cover your mouth/nose when you cough or sneeze.

Stay home from school/work when you are sick.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Wear face masks/coverings when in public and maintain social distancing when possible (6 feet).

We recommend that you and your family members monitor your health over the next 14 days. If you experience symptoms of COVID-19, seek medical care and/or self-isolate at home. Madison School District will continue to follow the guidance and expertise of local and national health officials to help protect the health of our students, employees and families. Thank you for your patience and understanding as we work to protect the health of our students and staff."

Another school closed for quarantine Friday afternoon. The Casa Grande Elementary School District said Cholla Elementary will be temporarily closed for 14 days after having one confirmed COVID-19 case. The district said they have had reports of several other individuals exhibiting symptoms and after consulting with the Pinal County Public Health Department, decided to close the school through Nov. 8. All other schools in the district are not impacted and will continue with in-person learning as scheduled.