PRESCOTT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- Two Prescott police officers shot a man who repeatedly threatened them by throwing knives in their direction Friday morning.
The incident occurred at a mobile home park near Gail Gardener Way and Iron Springs Road.
The officers were responding to a report of a woman yelling for help and banging on the door.
When the responding officers arrived at the location, they found a woman with two men suffering from stab wounds. The two men claimed they were assaulted by another man who was still inside a nearby mobile home.
Once the officers found the suspect who threw knives in their direction, they engaged with him. When the suspect failed to comply with their instructions, the two officers shot him.
As the police officers immediately provided him with medical assistance, the suspect continued to be combative. The suspect, whose identity is currently withheld, was taken to a Phoenix-area hospital for medical treatment.
The three victims were moved to regional area hospitals for treatment of serious but non-life threatening injuries.
None of the police officers suffered injuries during the incident.
This investigation is still active and ongoing.
