PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two officers and three others were injured in a shooting in Phoenix overnight.
The shooting happened at around 8 p.m. Saturday in the area of 28th Street and Roeser Road.
Police said they were then called back after 11 p.m., where they were told a man had a gun and wouldn't allow three other people inside the home to leave.
Phoenix police added that a standoff between officers and the suspect lasted for six hours.
The incident came to an end early Sunday morning after the suspect was shot.
A total of four people were shot including an officer, two women and the suspect.
The two women were taken to the hospital in critical condition. While the officer was also transported to the hospital, but listed in stable condition.
Phoenix police said both of the women's injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. The third person in the home, a man, was not injured.
A second officer was hurt after being bitten by a K-9.
The officer shot is now in the hospital with his family and Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams.
Williams said that both officers are expected fully recover from their injuries.
The suspect is in extremely critical condition.
Phoenix police said their investigators will remain on the scene throughout the day as they gather evidence on the shooting.
