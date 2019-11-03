PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two officers and three others were injured in a shooting in Phoenix overnight.
The shooting happened at around 9 p.m. Saturday in the area of 28th Street and Roeser Road.
[MAP: 2019 officer-involved shootings in Arizona]
According to Sgt. Mercedes Fortune with Phoenix police, officers responded to the call of "shots being fired inside a home and the people inside were not allowed to leave."
The standoff between the suspect and officers lasted for several hours before the suspect was shot.
A total of four people were shot including an officer, two women and the suspect.
The two women were taken to the hospital in critical condition. While the officer was also transported to the hospital, but listed in stable condition.
A second officer was hurt after being bitten by a K-9.
The suspect's condition is unknown at this time.
