PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Two Phoenix police officers took it upon themselves to repaint a mural of an American flag that had been spray-painted with political graffiti.
They had no idea at the time how the mural came to be painted on the block wall in the north Phoenix neighborhood where it has been a long-standing display. They didn't know of the mural’s connection to the 9/11 attacks.
[WATCH: American Flag mural in Phoenix fixed by police after vandalized]
Officers Mario Lozoya and Matt Morgan said they noticed the graffiti Wednesday while on patrol. Someone had sprayed “F*** Trump! F*** ICE!” over the stripes of the mural on Cactus Road and 40th Street.
“Each of us separately, without even talking, decided that we were going to fix the flag,” Morgan said.
On Thursday, Lozoya made a trip to Home Depot to buy supplies on what was supposed to be his day off. Someone at the store caught wind of his mission and paid for the paint.
Lozoya and Morgan set about re-painting the mural in full uniform, in temperature around 105 degrees.
“We felt good doing it,” said Morgan. “We thought it was the right thing to do. We got a lot of honks and thumbs up as people drove by.”
Officer Lozoya brought his teenage son along to help. Lozoya is a Marine Corps veteran who served in Operation Enduring Freedom after 9/11.
“It is one of the most important symbols of my life, sir,” said Lozoya of the U.S. flag. “It makes me so proud to be an American.”
Service runs deep for Officer Morgan too. He was given a national award in 2005.
“I performed a traffic stop. A gentleman jumped out and shot me three times. I was able to return fire and stop him. He was taken into custody,” Morgan said.
Several neighbors were so moved by the officers' handiwork, they brought out flags Saturday of their own.
“To see them come out on a 105-degree day and redo what someone had stupidly damaged, is just incredible. Makes me proud of our police,” said neighbor Dan Miller.
It was only after the paint dried that the officers the learned the mural's story. Neighbors say the then-owner of the home painted it one day after the attacks on 9/11.
Morgan said the graffiti's political message never crossed their minds.
They're just happy they could restore the flag before the 4th of July and they hope it stays this way.
If not, they're storing the paint nearby.
Thank you for your service.
