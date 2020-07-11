PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - “A Big Change” is coming, according to two Phoenix educators and musicians.
Herb Ronnell and Pat Devon have teamed up to create a song dedicated to anti-racism and social injustice, following the death of George Floyd and the subsequent Black Lives Matter protests. The song was inspired by a need for racial reform and they’ve integrated impassioned speeches and protest chants into the song, alongside Devon’s inspired lyrics and Ronnell’s catchy chorus.
“We must continue to lift the voices of those who have commonly been denied an avenue to authentically express,” said Ronnell. “All love for those who love all.”
The two are no stranger to the music and education scene. They met at St. Olaf College in Minnesota in 2001 and started a band called Fellas and a Lady.
“We were the pre-Black Eyed peas,” Ronnell said.
Years later, they reconnected in Phoenix and have been making music together ever since. Ronnell was named the artistic director for the Phoenix Boys Choir last May and Devon is the assistant principal at Dobson High School. Their focus is on positivity, engagement and empowerment.
“We hope this song will bring awareness to the difficult truths about the lives of the oppressed and incite a continued dialogue,” Ronnell said. “Our ultimate goal is racial equality, social justice and solidarity for all!”