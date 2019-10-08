PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Whether you're craving deep dish or thin crust, there are plenty of pizza places around the Phoenix area that deliver a great slice.
But did you know that two Valley pizzerias have landed in the top 20 on a list of America's 101 best pizzas?
In honor of National Pizza Month, The Daily Meal released its 2019 ranking of the best pizzas from coast to coast. Staffers researched around 1,000 pizzas to round out the top spots.
Pizzeria Bianco came in at #17. Grimaldi's ranked at #18. You can view the entire list HERE.
#17 Pizzeria Bianco
Pizzeria Bianco was started by Chris Bianco in 1994. The restaurant has become a driving force on the artisanal pizza front, and the New York Times has even called the pizza "perhaps the best in America."
Even though Chris Bianco no longer personally makes every pie that Pizzeria Bianco turns out, the pizzas at this Phoenix restaurant still draw the crowds. The Rosa, with red onions, rosemary, and pistachios, is a customer favorite. But many still seek out the classic Margherita pizza, with its simple tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, and basil.
#18 - Grimaldi's
This pizzeria offers the distinctive taste brought on by coal-fired brick ovens, as well as a famously crisp crust.
Fresh ingredients, handmade mozzarella, and pizza sauce all go into these mouth-watering pizzas, and the "secret recipe" dough is hand-tossed and made in-house daily.
You can celebrate National Pizza Month every Monday at Grimaldi's in October with a Traditional 16-inch cheese pizza for $10, normally $16. Additional toppings, pesto, and white pizza are available at an added cost.
Grimaldi's has multiple locations across Arizona and throughout the country.
Find out more information online.